Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $53,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,223,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Prologis by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,774,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

PLD stock opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.