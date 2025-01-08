ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.44 and traded as low as $50.83. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 5,371 shares.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.07% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.