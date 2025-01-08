PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.09 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 78.20 ($0.98). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 79.09 ($0.99), with a volume of 612,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The firm has a market cap of £334.75 million, a PE ratio of -570.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.09.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

