Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and traded as high as $36.96. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 646 shares.

Q.E.P. Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of -0.40.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter.

Q.E.P. Announces Dividend

Q.E.P. Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

