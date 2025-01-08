Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and traded as high as $36.96. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 646 shares.
Q.E.P. Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of -0.40.
Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter.
Q.E.P. Announces Dividend
Q.E.P. Company Profile
Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Q.E.P.
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.