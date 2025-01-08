Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Major Shareholder Pacific Investment Management Sells 228,195 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 228,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $14,038,556.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,994 shares in the company, valued at $32,359,150.88. This trade represents a 30.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Quantum Stock Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

