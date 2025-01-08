QuickLogic Exploring Options for Subsidiary SensiML

On January 7, 2025, QuickLogic Corporation filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing that the company is actively exploring options for its wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML. The Board of Directors of QuickLogic is engaging in preliminary discussions with potential strategic partners regarding the potential sale of SensiML or its assets.

Get alerts:

QuickLogic Corporation, known for its expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for edge applications, sees vast opportunities for future growth. However, with the successful ventures in its eFPGA Hard IP and ruggedized FPGA business, QuickLogic intends to direct all resources towards expanding its core business model.

The decision to focus solely on programmable logic technology, products, and markets stems from recent developments, including securing eFPGA Hard IP design wins with strategic customers, expanding contracts in ruggedized FPGA and eFPGA Hard IP with large government entities, and enhancing the performance of eFPGA Hard IP products.

As part of the strategic focus, the Board of Directors is evaluating options for SensiML, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. While preliminary discussions are ongoing with potential partners for a possible sale of SensiML or its assets, there is no assurance that these talks will lead to a transaction. The final terms and conditions of any potential transaction remain uncertain.

The Board of Directors will continue to assess all strategic possibilities in line with their fiduciary responsibilities. QuickLogic Corporation does not plan to provide further updates on the process until a specific transaction is approved by the Board or until the review of strategic alternatives for SensiML is concluded.

For further details, a press release issued by QuickLogic Corporation on January 7, 2025, can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing. The information furnished is not to be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act, nor is it incorporated by reference into future filings.

This Form 8-K also includes cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing the risks and uncertainties involved in predicting future outcomes. Investors are advised to review the risk factors outlined in QuickLogic’s previous filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the factors influencing the company’s future performance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read QuickLogic’s 8K filing here.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Featured Articles