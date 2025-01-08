Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,402,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Radian Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 218.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

