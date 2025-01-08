Rahul Khara Sells 7,500 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at $880,696.25. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 5.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 38.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.