Range Financial Group LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $246.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.55 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

