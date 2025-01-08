Range Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $730.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $760.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $968.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $693.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

