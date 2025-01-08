Range Financial Group LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28.6% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $290,447.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,589.82. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,062 shares of company stock worth $12,299,550. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $288.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $309.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.74%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

