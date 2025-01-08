Range Financial Group LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.63.

KLAC opened at $689.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $548.84 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

