Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

