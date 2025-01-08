Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after buying an additional 138,493 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 428,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

