Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,331 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of AMCX opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
AMC Networks Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
