Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,331 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AMCX opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $599.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AMCX

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.