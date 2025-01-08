Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 934 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 934 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

