Range Financial Group LLC Takes $246,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $7,863,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1,542.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 159,339 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 93,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,898 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.7 %

FSEP opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

