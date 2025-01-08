Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

