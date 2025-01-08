Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.
In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Christopher James Muller sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$185,220.00. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 21,459 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$206,542.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,744.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
