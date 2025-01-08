Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.93 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 28.34 ($0.35). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 28.40 ($0.35), with a volume of 55,567 shares.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.93. The company has a market cap of £51.79 million, a PE ratio of -424.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05.

Real Estate Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,857.14%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

