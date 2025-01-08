Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.20. Recon Technology shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 17,932 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Recon Technology
Recon Technology Stock Up 7.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.21% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.