Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Major Shareholder Park Lp Genesis II Sells 100,000 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,802,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,322,853 shares in the company, valued at $77,897,811.06. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 72,415 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,296,228.50.

On Monday, December 30th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $96,731.71.

On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $1,526,891.30.

Redwire stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17. Redwire Co. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDW. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Redwire by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 59.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

