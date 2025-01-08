Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Major Shareholder Park Lp Genesis II Sells 72,415 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 72,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,296,228.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,422,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,169,068.70. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,802,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $96,731.71.

On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $1,526,891.30.

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $18.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDW has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Redwire by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,854 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Redwire by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

