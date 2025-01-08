Relx’s (REL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,550 ($56.76) target price on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

REL opened at GBX 3,729 ($46.52) on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 3,090 ($38.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,796.70 ($47.36). The stock has a market cap of £69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,729.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,661.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,602.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66.

Get Relx alerts:

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

Read More

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.