RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RH Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $403.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.41. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RH from $310.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RH by 503.6% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RH by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.