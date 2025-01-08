Richard Page Howard Acquires 5,000 Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Page Howard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,350. This trade represents a 2.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.