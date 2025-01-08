Robert G/ Brown Sells 9,000 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,467,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,365.76. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert G/ Brown sold 11,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $21,120.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $51,991.45.

On Thursday, October 24th, Robert G/ Brown sold 3,839 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $9,290.38.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert G/ Brown sold 43,834 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $106,078.28.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert G/ Brown sold 800 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,936.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert G/ Brown sold 2,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $4,799.25.

SPAR Group Price Performance

SGRP stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. SPAR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

