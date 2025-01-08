Robert I. Kauffman Sells 6,111 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $59,032.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,417,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,774.88. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.1 %

HGTY stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.86. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 178.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

