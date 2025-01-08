Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 228,645 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $9,230,398.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $203,545.54. This trade represents a 97.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,715,382.88.

On Thursday, October 17th, Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays raised Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after buying an additional 1,085,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after buying an additional 1,137,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

