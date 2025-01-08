Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.46.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$44.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$43.13 and a 12-month high of C$64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

