Royal Bank of Canada Increases WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
