Royal Bank of Canada Increases WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$7.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$7.36.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.