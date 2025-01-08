Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$65.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.89.

ATZ opened at C$56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.13. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.96 and a 12-month high of C$59.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$174,800.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$92,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

