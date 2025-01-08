Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 5,317 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,085,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,649.80. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,469 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $255,695.79.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares in the last quarter.

