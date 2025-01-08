Scott Fitzgerald Sells 3,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $309,605.30.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -214.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Intapp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intapp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

