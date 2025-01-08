Sean A. Power Sells 11,337 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.