Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.98. Selectis Health shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 4,250 shares changing hands.

Selectis Health Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.29.

About Selectis Health

(Get Free Report)

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selectis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selectis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.