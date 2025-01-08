Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.90 billion.

(Get Free Report

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.