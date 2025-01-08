Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SLN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
NASDAQ SLN opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $27.72.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
