Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $114,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 609.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

