Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATZ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.89.

Aritzia Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$56.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$24.96 and a 1 year high of C$59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.13.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$174,800.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Featured Stories

