StockNews.com Upgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

JACK stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $733.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $84.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.26%.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

