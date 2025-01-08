StockNews.com Upgrades OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,411,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,361,904.12. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,304,255 shares of company stock worth $2,024,605. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 242.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

