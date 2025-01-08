Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,879,604 shares traded.

Sunrise Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

