Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 26,411,793 shares.

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

