Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

