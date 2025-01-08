Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.