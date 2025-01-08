TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sean A. Power Sells 10,021 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -279.97 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

