TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sean A. Power Sells 10,021 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -279.97 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TG Therapeutics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.