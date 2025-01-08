The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.30. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 17,068 shares.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
