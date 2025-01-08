The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.30. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 17,068 shares.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:CEE Free Report ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 3.46% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.