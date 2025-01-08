The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.15.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DSGX
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.