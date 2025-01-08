The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.15.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

