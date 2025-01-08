The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

GS opened at $580.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $580.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $372.07 and a one year high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

