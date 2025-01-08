The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $215.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,103 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 231.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

